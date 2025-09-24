New Hostels Planned for Niloufer Docs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will construct new hostel buildings within the Niloufer Hospital premises to accommodate 280 doctors, including post-graduate students and senior residents. The move aims to provide better living facilities and ensure doctors are available round-the-clock for patient care.

Health secretary Christina Z. Chongthu chaired a meeting of the Niloufer Hospital Development Society on Tuesday, attended by Ranga Reddy district collector Narayana Reddy, DME Narendra Kumar, Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti, TGSIDCO MD Phaneendra Reddy, and other officials.

Following a site inspection, space was identified for hostels to house 180 female and 100 male doctors. Detailed proposals will be prepared and submitted to the government, Chongthu said. She added that an iron structure atop the hospital will soon be repurposed for medical services, while TGSIDCO has been directed to finish pending works and repairs.

The GHMC was instructed to hand over the newly built Dharma Shala with 72 rooms for use by patients’ attendants.

The meeting also reviewed traffic issues and CSR-funded purchases. The health secretary warned officials against violating government procurement rules and insisted future purchases follow guidelines, preferably through global tenders. Hospital authorities were asked to submit equipment proposals for review.