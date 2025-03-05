New GHMC App to Penalise People Caught Littering, Dumping Debris

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will soon launch a mobile app to penalise people caught littering public places, dumping waste into nalas, throwing debris in open and water bodies, commercial establishments not having twin bins, public urination, throwing garbage on roads and public places, among several such identified offences.



“The penalty will range from Rs 100 to 10,000 based on the offence,” said a GHMC official. As regards dumping of debris, in addition to levying penalties, the vehicles used for the purpose will also be seized, officials pointed out.

Earlier after receipts were issued towards the penalty that was imposed, accountability and supervision by the concerned HoDs was quite low. Now with the introduction of this app, officials will click pictures, upload the details and collect the penalty, which will ensure better monitoring, stated officials.





“Like traffic violations that are uploaded online, defying sanitation norms will also be digitised,” said a GHMC official.

The app will be used only by officials and the sanitation wing of the corporation will take assistance from the town planning wing to crackdown on builders and those throwing debris, including into water bodies.

Construction and demolition waste should be disposed of by contacting the GHMC after paying a tipping fee that will vary between Rs 405 and 435 per tonne.

