New Faculty Promotions Kick Off Row At Osmania University

HYDERABAD: Fresh tension has erupted at Osmania University after several faculty members who expected promotions in the latest round were excluded, prompting student representatives to renew their long-standing demand for the public release of the Tirupati Rao Committee report.

The report, which examined alleged irregularities in senior-level promotions under the previous administration, has remained undisclosed for years, and the new round of disputed promotions has brought the issue back into the spotlight.

A representation was submitted to the Telangana State Higher Education Council in Hyderabad, urging council chairperson V. Balakista Reddy to publish the committee’s findings and establish an independent grievance cell. Representatives told Deccan Chronicle that “the absence of a transparent process has created confusion among faculty who believe they met eligibility norms.”

The committee, headed by retired professor Tirupati Rao, had examined complaints that promotions made under the previous vice-chancellor violated UGC rules. “The report was completed long ago but never released. When the State speaks of reform in higher education, releasing this report is the first step,” said student representative Ashwin.

According to them, the latest promotions under the current vice-chancellor, Kumar Molugaram, have again raised questions. “Last time, unqualified people were promoted. This time, qualified professors were ignored,” another representative said.

They also alleged that some faculty members were rejected on the grounds that they lacked English language skills — a reasoning they described as discouraging and against the spirit of academic fairness.

The representatives argued that fair and merit-based promotions strengthen the university rather than disrupt it. “When the levels of assistant professor, associate professor, professor and senior professor are balanced, the university is better positioned to secure research grants from central and State bodies, from the UGC, and from major research agencies. PhD seat capacity also increases. These are gains for OU,” said another member, Gyar Naresh.

They appealed to the state government not to allow the issue to escalate further and reiterated their demand for the immediate establishment of a grievance cell to review pending claims. If the concerns remain unaddressed, they said they are prepared to intensify their agitation.