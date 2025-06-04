New Diet Rates for Telangana Govt Hospitals

Hyderabad: In a significant revamp of the diet management system in government hospitals, the health department has decided to terminate all existing food supply contracts and issue fresh tenders at revised rates. The new system also encourages women-led self-help groups such as Mahila Samakhya to take up diet services.

The daily diet charges have been substantially increased across categories. For tribal patients and their attendants, the rate has been raised from Rs 40 to Rs 80. For TB, mental health and therapeutic inpatients, it has doubled from Rs 56 to Rs 112. Duty doctors will now receive diet at Rs 160 per day, up from the earlier Rs 80.

The director of medical education and the commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) have been directed to issue one-month notices to current contractors and invite fresh tenders through the District Diet Management Committees (DDMCs) of each hospital. Contracts may be terminated by DDMCs for irregularities or non-performance with a three-month notice.

Additionally, each hospital will form a Hospital Diet Management Committee (HDMC) comprising doctors and junior doctor representatives. These committees will oversee the supply of hygienic, balanced diets and ensure compliance with the Food Safety Act and Prevention of Food Adulteration Act and rules.

The updated diet menu includes separate provisions for general inpatients, tribal patients and their attendants, TB and mental health patients, duty doctors, pregnant women, children and patients with conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and kidney disorders. Special diets like semi-solid, liquid and high-protein meals have also been included.

Nutritional guidelines have been defined for male and female patients. Male patients will receive meals providing 2,473 kilocalories per day, with 445.7 grams of carbohydrates, 73.5 grams of protein and 49.1 grams of fat. For female patients, the target is 2,230 kilocalories, including 381.3 grams of carbohydrates, 70.6 grams of protein and 46.3 grams of fat.