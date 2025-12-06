New DCC Chiefs Face First Big Test In Sarpanch Polls

ADILABAD: The newly appointed DCC presidents are under pressure to prove their efficiency in the sarpanch elections by ensuring the victory of party-supported candidates in significant numbers. Strengthening the party from the grassroots has become a major challenge for the new DCC chiefs.

This comes in the wake of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s statement that the first six months will serve as a probationary period for DCC presidents, after which their performance will be reviewed and a decision taken on whether they will continue.

The sarpanch elections have emerged as the first major test for the newly appointed DCC presidents. They have begun revitalising their organisational strength, touring their respective districts and resolving differences among local leaders over candidate selection and leadership issues.

Adilabad DCC president Naresh Jadhav organised a coordination meeting with key leaders in the district and later held meetings in Jainad and Bela, where he worked to field strong candidates in the sarpanch elections.

In Nirmal district, DCC president and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju held a coordination meeting with senior leaders to finalise strong candidates and persuade weaker contenders to withdraw, resulting in a single candidate being fielded on behalf of the Congress in some villages.

Komaram Bheem Asifabad DCC president Atram Suguna visited several interior mandals, including Tiryani, Wankidi, Kerameri and Rebbena, and held meetings with the party cadre. Similarly, Mancherial DCC president Pinninti Raghunath Reddy toured multiple mandals to identify and field strong candidates.

Under the leadership of Adilabad DCC president Naresh Jadhav, the Chief Minister’s public meeting was organised successfully, with unity displayed among various groups of leaders and support from senior leaders and Assembly constituency in-charges Kandi Srinivas Reddy and Ade Gajender, as well as coordination with incharge minister Jupally Krishna Rao and adviser to the State government P. Sudarshan Reddy.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appreciated the Adilabad district leaders for successfully organising the large public meeting and said he was impressed with the show of strength. This, he noted, reflected the Congress leaders’ efforts to rise to the expectations of the Chief Minister and the party’s top leadership.

Naresh Jadhav said he was striving to bring unity among party leaders from top to bottom in the district and to involve them fully in party programmes to instill confidence among the cadre and second-rung leadership. He added that the sarpanch elections are a crucial test for the newly appointed DCC presidents.





