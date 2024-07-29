New chairman for PPAs probe commission by evening: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy fired at the opposition for their attempts to mislead the public on power purchase agreements on the third day of the Assembly session on Monday.

CM Revanth lashed at BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao and said that KCR, as if he is next to Satya Harishchandra, claimed that the power agreements were transparent and beneficial to the state. He pointed out that a commission of enquiry was appointed based on their request, but without presenting their case before it, the opposition members took the matter to court against the appointment of the commission.

"The Supreme Court too had insisted on an enquiry but ordered to appoint a new chairman to the commission," said Revanth Reddy. "We will appoint a new chairman by today evening," he asserted.

Revanth Reddy credited the policies of YS Rajashekhara Reddy's government for the uninterrupted power supply of Hyderabad.

The CM alleging huge irregularities and fraud in allotment of BHEL contracts and in Bhadradri power project, said that "the opposition members are raising allegations on the commission because it will bring out the truth."

Concluding his speech, CM Revanth urged opposition members to cooperate with the commission and put forward their case.