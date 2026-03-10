Hyderabad: New Cable Bridge Across Mir Alam

Hyderabad: The foundation stone for the cable bridge across the Mir Alam Tank is expected to be laid soon. A bird's-eye view of the Nehru Zoological Park would be one of its key features of the bridge which will be 2.65-km long and 22.2-metre wide.

The starting point of this bridge is National Highway 44 near Mir Alam Tank with the end point being Chintalmet Road near Mir Alam Park. The exit and entry ramps of this bridge are at Mir Mahmood Pahadi Road and near King’s Colony-Shastipuram Road respectively.

These roads witness frequent traffic snarls during peak hours and commuters are forced to go around the lake to access densely concentrated roads like Bahadurpura and Shastripuram.The government has sanctioned `430 crore for the project which will be built under the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

According to an official of the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department, the Mir Alam Tank cable bridge is not a mere infrastructure project but would create livelihoods in addition to offering a recreational space with other benefits being decrease in commuting time and improving the city's aesthetic and its safety measures aspects include crash barriers on both sides.