New-born baby girl reunited with mother after father sells her for Rs.1 lakh

Hyderabad: Telangana police on Friday reunited a new-born baby girl with her mother in Bandlaguda after rescuing her within 24 hours when her father Asif allegedly sold the child for Rs.1 lakh to persons known to him.



Eighteen days ago, Asif’s wife Asma Begum gave birth to a baby girl. After the mother and child returned home in Bandlaguda, Asif started putting pressure on Asma stating that he would sell the child as he was suffering from financial problems.

When she strongly objected to his plans, Asif threatened her to desert her and their son. Worried over her future, she remained silent. Even when Asif took the 18-day-old baby from her on Thursday, Asma broke down but did not raise her voice fearing her husband would desert her.

For a few hours, Asma tried to console herself. As she could not do so, she mustered courage and came to Bandlaguda police station and lodged a complaint with the police.

Bandlaguda Detective Inspector B Srinivas said a special team was formed to trace the baby. With the information given by Asma, the team first questioned Asif and rescued the baby near a house at Ramoji Film City at Abdullapurmet and handed the child over to the mother.

Srinivas said Asif sold the baby to one Munal, a native of Gulbarga in Karnataka with the help of a mediator Sultana. Sultana struck the deal with Munal’s brother Pasha and contacted Asif, who agreed to sell the baby for Rs.1lakh.

“Luckily, Munal was staying at his relative’s house in Abdullapurmet before going to Gulbarga when we raided the house and rescued the baby,” he explained.

Based on Asma’s complaint, the police registered a case under relevant provisions of Section 137 (C) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Asif, Sultana, Munal and Pasha and arrested them. Srinivas said Munal and wife could not give birth to a baby since their marriage nine years ago.

Since then the couple were planning to adopt a child. With the help of Pasha, Munal purchased the baby. The police said Asif, who is an auto rickshaw driver, was facing financial and health problems forcing him to sell his daughter.