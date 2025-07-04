New BJP Chief Takes Charge Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Newly elected Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao will formally assume office on July 5, party state general secretary G. Premender Reddy said on Thursday.

Rao will begin the day with a visit to the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park, opposite the Assembly, before heading to the party headquarters in Nampally. He is scheduled to take charge as the state BJP president at 10 am.

Several national and state BJP leaders, elected representatives and party workers are expected to attend the ceremony. Later, Rao will visit the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar to offer prayers, Premender Reddy said.