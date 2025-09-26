New Benefits For Coal Workers Unveiled

HYDERABAD: Union minister of coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy has announced new welfare measures for coal sector employees, alongside milestones in strengthening the industry’s capacity. A major initiative is the increase in insurance coverage for coal employees, now extended up to ₹1 crore at no cost to workers. For the first time, non-permanent staff have also been brought under the scheme, marking a significant step in broadening welfare.

Coal India Limited (CIL) and its subsidiaries have introduced a uniform dress code for employees at all levels, aimed at reinforcing a shared identity across the “Coal Pariwar.” Ex gratia has been raised from ₹15 lakh to ₹25 lakh, offering greater support to employees’ families. In addition, a Performance Linked Reward (PLR) of ₹1,03,000 has been approved for all employees of CIL, its subsidiaries and Singareni Collieries Company Limited, recognising their service and dedication.

Kishan Reddy said the measures reflect the government’s commitment to combine development with dignity and welfare, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Reform, Perform and Transform.” He reaffirmed that the coal sector will remain a cornerstone of India’s economic strength, delivering growth alongside social security for its workforce.