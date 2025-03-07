New authority formed for Future City admin

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet on Thursday announced the formation of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) and the expansion of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits, along with a slew of key decisions.

The FCDA, according to the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, will cover seven mandals and 56 villages. It will will oversee development of the Future City, a project spanning approximately 30,000 acres between the Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam highways.

Additionally, 36 villages will be removed from HMDA limits and incorporated under FCDA jurisdiction. To facilitate FCDA’s operations, the Cabinet sanctioned 90 posts, including both regular and outsourced positions.

The Cabinet approved the Indira Mahila Shakti Policy aimed at empowering one crore women become crorepatis. Previously, the women self-help groups functioned under SERP (Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty) in rural areas and MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) in urban regions. Moving forward, all women empowerment groups will be unified under a single framework.

The retirement age for women SHG members has been increased from 60 to 65 years.The minimum joining age has been lowered from 18 to 15 years.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of a temple board for the Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, modeled after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board. Amendments will be made to the Telangana Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987, to facilitate this.

The Cabinet approved the Tourism Policy 2025-30 under which the government aims to develop 27 special tourism zones over five years, attracting ₹15,000 crore in investments and generating 3 lakh jobs.

The Cabinet approved the hosting of Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad, with participation from around 140 countries. The event is expected to bring global recognition to Telangana.

Also getting approval was a measure to appoint a Grama Palana Officer (GPO) per revenue village. Preference will be given to former village revenue officers (VROs) and village revenue assistants (VRAs) in appointments.

The Cabinet decided to reduce the Gandamalla reservoir capacity in Yadadri district from 4.28 tmc ft to 1.41 tmc ft to prevent the submergence of certain villages.

About 5.15 acres of land in Raikunta near Peddagolkonda in Shamshabad mandal has been allocated for an Employees' State Insurance (ESI) hospital.

The Cabinet approved offering a government job to Paralympics 2024 bronze medalist Deepti Jeevanji. It also put its seal on the creation of 361 posts for newly formed revenue divisions and mandals.

The Cabinet approved 495 posts under the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS), including 330 regular posts and 165 outsourced positions.