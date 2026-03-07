 Top
New Amrit Bharat Express From Charlapalli To Nagercoil

Telangana
7 March 2026 2:18 AM IST

Officials said the Amrit Bharat train will have sleeper class and general second class coaches. The date for commencement of operations is yet to be finalised.

Hyderabad: South Central Railway has said the Railway Board has sanctioned a new Amrit Bharat Express between Charlapalli in the city and Nagercoil in Tamul Nadu. This will be the third Amrit Bharat Express linked to Hyderabad. The first service from the city connects to Muzaffarpur, while another train from Thiruvananthapuram was inaugurated earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At present, five Vande Bharat Express services are also operating to and from Hyderabad.

Officials said the Amrit Bharat train will have sleeper class and general second class coaches. The date for commencement of operations is yet to be finalised. The train will connect Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and is expected to be flagged off soon.

Railway authorities said Amrit Bharat trains are designed as budget-friendly services for long-distance passengers. These trains are intended to connect major cities that are about 800 km apart or require more than 10 hours of travel, serving as a modern replacement for older express trains.

