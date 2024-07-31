New agriculture, industry, IT and excise policies will be introduced soon: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said a new agriculture, industry, information technology and excise policies would be introduced soon.



Speaking in the Assembly during the budget session, he appealed to the Opposition to play a constructive role as elections were completed. “I am wearing a bullet proof jacket after former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) threatened to rip through the ruling party leaders,” he said.

Referring to the outburst of KCR’s son and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), he said the former has been using the time given to him to mislead the House. The BRS leader is implanting deceptive thoughts in people's minds in the guise of suggestions. KTR has his own experiences in the 10- year rule and people also have their own, he said.

“KTR is 100 percent artificial with zero percent intelligence,” he said. People gave mandate to the Congress after facing bitter experiences. Those who ruled for ten years, were criticizing the government after completing ten months.

“Corruption took place in Bathukamma sarees scheme. The previous government lied about providing employment to weavers. “My government paid dues for Batukamma sarees. Batukamma sarees contracts were given to some binamies who bought sarees from Surat in kilograms and gave commissions to the ruling party leaders,” he said.

Revanth Reddy sought to know as to why the previous BRS government did not give permission for MMTS project up to Shamshabad airport. Everyone should know the financial conspiracy behind this. Congress did not make the promise of promoting the Old City as Istanbul like BRS.

“We also had not made any assurance of purifying Hussainsagar water like coconut water,” he said, adding that the State government decided to establish Skill University apart from creating a Tourism Hub. Envisaged plans to establish a world class medical hub in Hyderabad,” he explained.

Revanth Reddy said all the stadiums in Hyderabad, where the Asian Games were conducted earlier, now turned into a base for drunkards. The previous government promised to give the job to boxer Nikhat Zareen but failed to do so. But the Congress government offered Group-I post to cricketer Mohammad Siraj.

“The BRS government developed Pharma City. We are now creating pharma villages. The entire area will be polluted if the pharma companies are established in thousands of acres,” the Chief Minister explained, stating that the State government was developing a mechanism to connect artificial intelligence with agriculture.

He said creating a great city at Muchcharla which is being developed as the fourth biggest city and metro facility would also be provided. “There is no hope of the Opposition supporting the government. Not a single woman was given a minister post in the BRS government led by KCR in the first term. The Opposition is shedding crocodile tears over not giving a minister post to the Minority community. The leader of the Opposition should attend the session and help the government,” he added.