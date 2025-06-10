New Academic Calendar: 230 Working Days, Revised Timelines for Syllabus Completion

Hyderabad: The schedule for schools, issued by the directorate of school education, outlines 230 working days and incorporates revised timelines for syllabus completion, assessments, and school events from Classes I to X.

Classes will run until April 23, 2026, followed by summer vacation till June 11. Class X syllabus must be completed by January 10 to allow time for pre-finals and board preparation, while Classes I to IX are expected to wrap up their content by February end. March will be reserved for revision and remedial instruction. The academic year begins with the ‘Badi Bata’ enrolment campaign, running from June 6 to 19.

Digital instruction will continue through SOFTNET, while yoga and meditation have been slotted into the morning routine for five minutes each day. No Bag Days will be held monthly, typically on the third Saturday. Classroom teaching in primary and high schools will proceed alongside activities in reading, music, games, art, and value education.

Four formative assessments and two summative assessments will be conducted. The first summative is scheduled between October 24 and 31, while SA2 will be held from April 10 to 18 for Classes I to IX. Class X students will write their board exams in March after pre-finals are completed in February.

Holidays include a 13 day Dussehra break from September 21 to October 3. Missionary schools will take a five-day Christmas holiday in December, while the Sankranthi break for others falls between January 11 and 15. Sports competitions and science exhibitions will be organised at various levels, which will finish before the National Games begin in October.

Monthly school complex meetings, committee sessions with parents, and teacher seminars have also been included. Health check-ups will be conducted twice a year in partnership with Primary Health Centres, and reading time has been fixed at 30 minutes per day. Class wise attendance will be tracked, and teachers are expected to maintain student records, including performance and health details.