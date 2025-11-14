New ₹5-cr Hostel Buildings Ready At Nizamabad Polytechnic

NIZAMABAD: With Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions, new hostel buildings for girls and boys have been constructed at the Government Polytechnic College in Nizamabad. The buildings, built at a cost of ₹5 crore, will be inaugurated on Children’s Day, November 14.

The project received ₹1.06 crore from alumnus Ande Prathap Reddy, ₹2.86 crore from BHEL Hyderabad under CSR, and ₹2 crore from AICTE for SC/ST hostel infrastructure. In total, ₹5.92 crore was spent on the construction of the three hostel buildings.

Government adviser P. Sudarshan Reddy will inaugurate the new hostel facilities on November 14.