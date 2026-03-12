Netflix Eyeline Facility Opens in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday welcomed Netflix and its Eyeline Studios facility to Hyderabad, stating that the partnership reflects the state’s growing role in shaping the future of global entertainment.

Speaking at the launch event, the Chief Minister said Hyderabad was a natural home for Netflix, noting that both have evolved as global success stories with a shared vision of connecting talent and opportunities worldwide.

“Netflix wants to entertain the world and we want to enrich the world. Both Netflix and Hyderabad respect all cultures and welcome people from every part of the globe,” he said.

Reddy described both Netflix and Hyderabad as gateways that connect talent and opportunities globally. He said the collaboration would help showcase Telangana’s culture, heritage and stories to international audiences.

Highlighting Hyderabad’s transformation over time, the Chief Minister said the city had embraced change and innovation from the era of the Nizams to becoming a vibrant global hub. He drew parallels with Netflix’s evolution from a DVD rental company to a global OTT and media powerhouse.

“Hyderabad connects opportunities and talent globally, while Netflix collects content and talent from around the world for viewers everywhere,” he said.

The Chief Minister also noted that Netflix has recently increased its focus on sports content and said Telangana was similarly prioritising sports development by building modern infrastructure, establishing a sports university and encouraging sporting talent.

Reddy said the collaboration represents a “glocal” partnership — blending global reach with local identity.

“Whenever two great institutions with similar values come together, the result is success,” he said.

Welcoming Netflix and Eyeline Studios on behalf of the state government and the people of Telangana, Reddy assured full support for the company’s operations in the state.

He added that the initiative demonstrates the growing importance of India and Telangana in the global entertainment ecosystem.

“Together, we will leave a mark on the future,” he said.