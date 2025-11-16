NETA NATTER | Firebrand Cools Down: Surekha In ‘Sorry’ Round

Minister Konda Surekha, long regarded as the firebrand who rarely backs down from a confrontation, appears to be attempting an unexpected detour - straight into the lane of reconciliation. Her sudden 'midnight tweet' on Wednesday, apologising to actor Nagarjuna for the disparaging remarks she made about his family a year ago, jolted both political circles and film buffs. After months of legal wrangling, the apology popped up without warning, and the strategy paid off instantly: Nagarjuna withdrew his defamation case within hours, bringing a dramatic end to a saga that simmered for too long. Barely had the dust settled when Surekha made another unexpected move. She turned up at Medigadda on Thursday and participated in a review meeting on temple development works along with Warangal district in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy - changing tack by attending such meetings that she had previously boycotted over reported disagreements. Two reconciliatory gestures in less than 24 hours have set tongues wagging. Whether this signals a lasting makeover or just a tactical pause, Surekha has ensured that, once again, all eyes are on her.

Full Attendance Please! Schools’ Struggle For A Chief

The education department appears to be trapped in an unusual game of musical chairs - except the music stops every time an IAS officer goes on leave. The churn began when education secretary Yogita Rana proceeded on a 42-day child care leave, prompting the government to hand over full additional charge (FAC) to senior officer A. Sridevasena. Just as the department settled into this arrangement, Sridevasena applied for leave for a three-week personal trip to the US, triggering another reshuffle resulting in N. Sridhar becoming the latest FAC officer. With the exam season inching closer, officials in the department are nervously watching to see whether Sridhar will stay put or follow the unexpected tradition of extended leave. The serial exits have sparked humour within the Secretariat, with some quipping that holding the education secretary's post currently requires not just administrative skill but also perfect attendance. For now, all eyes are on Sridhar as the department hopes the third appointee will finally ring the bell for stability.













Tick-tock.. Tummala Clocks Latecoming Staff

Minister Tummala Nagesawara Rao seems to have taken it upon himself to solve a long-standing riddle in the government system: Why do office chairs remain empty even after office hours begin? His surprise inspections of the head offices under his departments - agriculture, handlooms, cooperation and fertilisers - have turned into a daily reality check for employees. Tummala has been reaching the offices at 10.30 am, the official reporting time. Even at 10.45 am, he gets greeted not by bustling staff but by rows of vacant seats. The irony, however, is sharper than the reprimands handed out. The few employees already at their desks are contract workers - the very group with no job security, no retirement benefits and no guarantees about tomorrow. The permanent staff, cushioned by job stability and assured pensions, seem in no rush to report for duty. Tummala's inspections have triggered chatter in the Secretariat that job security may be breeding a casual, even unpunctual, work culture.

Surge And Retreat Doesn’t Do It For BJP

In the Jubilee Hills bypoll, the BJP appeared to have taken the phrase "slow and steady" quite literally. From choosing its candidate to hitting the campaign trail, the party preferred a relaxed, wait-and-watch approach. Even as the Congress and BRS were in full campaign swing, the BJP languidly announced Lankala Deepak Reddy as its pick. When it finally entered the fray, it did so with a surprise burst of energy, sending senior leaders across the constituency in a 'carpet bombing' campaign. Then came another pause, followed by a renewed push in the final days. Even on polling day, while the other parties were buzzing with activity, the BJP camp was calm. Their unusual, on-and-off style made political observers wonder if this was strategy or simply the party's own unique rhythm, laced with the knowledge that no matter what, it was never really in the race.

Keeping Pace No More An Issue For Sudarshan

Finally, Congress folks in Bodhan heaved a sigh of relief, after their MLA and senior party leader P. Sudarshan Reddy was appointed adviser to the state government with Cabinet rank. While his inclusion in the Cabinet never happened due to various political equations, the post he has been given has been embraced by his followers who found a reasonable explanation on why Sudarshan Reddy is better off in his new position and not as a member of the Cabinet. At 76, his followers say, Sudarshan Reddy is not as nimble as he was in his younger days, and the role of a minister may have been punishing as he would have to keep up at various events and functions with officials, rushing from one place to another. For now, in Bodhan, it appears to be a case of all is well that ends well.









Lokesh Draws Up A New 'NaMo' Mantra

It is not every day that Nara Lokesh drops a political catchphrase that gets all of Delhi talking. But this week, the Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP general secretary did just that - giving an all-new twist to the familiar 'NaMo'. While in Delhi, he told reporters that 'NaMo' doesn't just mean Narendra Modi… but that it stands for the Naidu-Modi alliance with Lokesh positioning the brand as a symbol of cooperative federalism and partnership and not just as an acronym. With the Partnership Summit just concluding in Visakhapatnam, political circles are abuzz that the Naidu-Modi camaraderie may be deepening - and that 'NaMo' now carries a distinctly Andhra accent.

A Cop Cracks The Whip During JH Bypoll

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the bypoll to the Jubilee Hills constituency, one official who caught many eyes was Rakshitha Krishnamurthy, deputy commissioner of police of the City Armed Reserve. She was seen at several polling stations in Borabanda division - of which she was in-charge for the polling day - following a no-nonsense approach, ensuring that only legitimate voters entered the polling booths to cast their ballots. It wasn't long before video clips of her doing her job began making the rounds and earning some appreciation from people.

Komatireddy Takes A Step Back

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy may be known for sticking to his guns on issues but the other day he also showed that he knows when to step back and ensure an issue doesn't quickly escalate into a war of words. It happened when former MLC and Telangana Jagruthi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha was in Nalgonda, and pointedly asked Komatireddy why flexi banners of her visit were removed, saying "what is dispute between me and you anna?" For good measure, she also said Komatireddy was responsible for the arrest of her followers by the police for trying to stop his convoy. She said that the minister, to water down the impact of her visit, immediately planned a programme at the Government General Hospital after she went there. Soon after, Komatireddy assured that he would speak to the cops to free her followers, putting an end to the issue but that did not stop Kavitha from saying that in the next election, a strong candidate needs to be fielded against the minister.

Secret Whispers Heard Loudly At Bellampalli

A whisper here, or a whisper there, are generally not heard by all but in Bellampalli Assembly constituency, this certainly does not appear to be the case. Bellampalli, already known for 'leaks' of private phone conversations between political leaders, has been seeing one more such conversation making the rounds. In the past, recorded calls between some BRS leaders did such rounds when that party was in power, and now it appears to be the turn of the Congress. The latest recording to go into the public domain was a conversation between two Congress leaders talking about payment of bribes for allocation of already constructed 2BHK homes in the constituency, keeping up the tradition of phone conversations going viral locally, and giving the people continued insights into what politicians are up to now.

Contributions from L. Venkat Ram Reddy, Neeraj Kumar, Narender Pulloor, Pillalamarri Srinivas, P. Srinivas, Mouli Mareedu



