NETA NATTER | Fans Flag Desire To See Raj Gopal As Minister

Enthusiasm can have a way of its own. Of course, it also depends on where it is coming from. For followers of the Munugode MLA from Congress, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, that came from their desire to see their leader as part of the Telangana Cabinet and what better than a festival to get the move going? The Dasara celebrations in Munugode saw Raj Gopal Reddy’s followers put up flags with pictures of their MLA with the words “Minister Rajanna” emblazoned on them, indicating that they are of the firm belief that their MLA will definitely get a minister's post. Just to be sure that there are no heartbreaks later, several took to social media to declare whether Raj Gopal finally makes the cut or nor, he will forever remain more than a ‘minister’ for people of Munugode even as Raj Gopal is yet to respond to the enthusiastic wish of his followers.

At Home, Anand Turns Philosophical

Senior IPS officer C.V. Anand struck a reflective note after being moved from being the Hyderabad city police commissioner to the post of special chief secretary, home. Anand turned to X to post a philosophical thread on transfers, hinting at acceptance rather than disappointment. “Transfers and postings are very common in government service. I have developed only one attitude — do your best wherever you are,” he wrote. Citing his three-and-a-quarter years in the traffic branch previously, once seen as a “punishment posting,” Anand said it had ultimately given him the “maximum satisfaction” of public service. He listed his long career — SP of three districts, DCP of two zones, DIG of Eluru range, CID, commissioner of Vijayawada, Cyberabad and Hyderabad police, civil supplies, CISF, ACB — asserting the same approach will continue. Replying to a netizen who said he “should have been DGP by now,” Anand counselled: “Divide life into controllables and uncontrollables and discover peace of mind.”

Cong. MLA moves World Bank, and draws ire

In an unusual move that has sparked a political storm, Congress MLA from Yellareddy constituency K. Madan Mohan has written directly to the World Bank seeking financial assistance of $11.5 million for flood relief works in his constituency. Traditionally, only the state or Central governments approach international agencies for aid. Madan Mohan’s solo appeal to the global lender, especially as a ruling party legislator, has raised eyebrows and triggered a heated debate. The MLA, known for his foreign education and technocratic style, is being ridiculed on social media for “bypassing protocol.” Netizens questioned how an individual MLA could formally engage with the World Bank, calling it a glaring case of ignorance of administrative norms. Opposition parties quickly seized the opportunity to attack the government, alleging that ruling party MLAs had lost faith in its ability to mobilise funds which was compelling them to knock on international doors. The episode has become a talking point in political circles, with memes and jokes amplifying the controversy online.

Konappa’s entry roils BRS in Sirpur

Two swords in one scabbard is never a good idea, but that is precisely the state of affairs for the BRS in the Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency after former MLA Koneru Konappa, returned to the fold, leaving the Congress which he had joined earlier quitting the BRS. Konappa’s entry came amidst moves by senior BRS leader S. Praveen Kumar strengthening his ground to contest from Sirpur in the next Assembly elections. Both Konappa and Praveen Kumar were opponents representing the BRS and the BSP in the last MLA elections which saw the BJP’s Palvai Harish Babu winning that contest. With Konappa back in the party, BRS cadres are waiting to see when he and Praveen Kumar will join hands in the interest of the party, or if they will plough their own furrows. Praveen Kumar was absent when Konappa reached Kagaznagar after joining the BRS. Though Konappa says that there is only one group, the KCRs’ group, in the constituency, Praveen Kumar has stayed silent on Konappa’s homecoming.

BJP, Congress rivals ‘flexi’ muscles in Jubilee Hills

The coming byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency has seen the BRS first off the block, with the party selecting Maganti Sunitha, wife of late MLA Maganti Gopinath, for the fray. The other two contenders, the Congress and the BJP, are yet to come to grips with their selections even as those seeking the tickets from the two parties have already started making their presence felt with hoardings flexing their candidacies. Though the Congress has been fielding its ministers to launch various programs in the constituency, it has stayed silent on who its candidate will be. In the BJP too the situation is the same but hints are being dropped that Deepak Reddy, who contested in the last elections and lost, might be the one again this time, with him doing the rounds, sometimes accompanied by Union minister G Kishan Reddy. Meanwhile, the Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao appears to be playing safe with a standard the party will decide who it will field, given the pressures and pulls from within.

BRS derails of Metro Rail criticism

Part of the stock in trade activity of an opposition party is to jump on the government with criticism, but at times, the eagerness to do so can derail the narrative if the story line goes off the tracks. This appears to be the case with the BRS on why and how the Telangana government’s decision to take over Hyderabad Metro Rail from L&T came about. While senior BRS leader G. Jagadish Reddy alleged that L&T was under intense pressure for the hand over and that Rs 1,000 crore also changed hands, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao had a different take: L&T couldn’t take the harassment, threats and extortion demands and hence decided to call it a day with Hyderabad Metro Rail. Rama Rao also alleged that such threats included the Chief Minister threatening L&T’s CFO with jail, and actions such as these, were driving private companies away from Telangana leaving several wondering why the two leaders were chugging off in different directions.









How Balayya’s pal turned up at Tirumala, and sparked row

The AP Chief Minister’s customary presentation of silk robes to Lord Venkateswara on the opening day of the Brahmotsavams at Tirumala, left TTD officials facing some uncomfortable questions. The reason? The curious presence of Tollywood music director Thaman S. and his popping up next to the CM during the ceremony when least expected to be there. It all began with Thaman first entering the temple precincts through the Vaikuntam queue complex before Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s arrival. He then stepped out briefly, only to surface again beside the CM’s family as they carried the silk robes from the Akhilandam. Later, he was spotted reentering the shrine via the biometric gate beside the exit route, an access point normally reserved for on duty staff, TTD employees, VVIP security personnel and staff, and physically challenged devotees with special permission. Known for his close proximity with TD MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, the word did the rounds that Thaman may have used this aspect to to take part in the presentation ceremony. The hapless TTD officials, faced with angry devotees who questioned Thaman’s special privilege, were left muttering that companions of VVIPs are sometimes claim such ‘liberties’.

At 75, fit Naidu holds out health lessons

“Being fit as a fiddle” has become the new normal worldwide after the Covid-19 blow, with people turning health-conscious, hitting yoga mats and sweating it out in gyms. But, in Andhra Pradesh, fitness got a political twist when Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu decided to extend his wellness mantra to the Assembly itself. On the last day of the monsoon session, the 75-year-old Naidu, who has maintained enviable fitness for decades, politely nudged his fellow MLAs to be “as fit as him.” Naidu particularly pointed to health minister Satya Kumar Yadav, asking him to follow suit first since he heads the health ministry. An unusual business indeed, but delivered in a lighter vein. After all, not every legislature in India gets unsolicited fitness advice from its leader right inside the House.

Naidu’s counsel, however, wasn’t just political banter. Naidu, with his strict diet and daily yoga routine, seems to embody that proverb to the last letter. The real question, though, is: will our MLAs take his advice for a healthier life, or will Naidu remain the lone yogi in the political arena? Either way, one thing is clear: Andhra politics may not always be healthy, but its Chief Minister surely is.

AP home minister turns traffic cop

Traffic cops catching rule violators is one thing. But when the home minister does so, it is another thing altogether. And two minor boys found this out the hard way recently on the Vizag-Vizianagaram road when stopped by Vangalapudi Anitha after she noticed their reckless driving of a moped on the national highway. Anitha who caught up with the boys and discovered that neither of them had a driver’s licence, ordered that a case be booked against the moped’s owner for allowing minors to use it. It did not end there. The duo received an earful on the possible agony the boys’ families may have to endure of something untoward happened because of their rash and reckless driving. It may have been all in a day’s work for Anitha but for the boys, their ride turned into a lesson they will not forget in a hurry.

