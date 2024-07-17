Nerella Sharada assumes charge as chairperson of Telangana State Women’s Commission

Hyderabad: Women’s Rights Activist Nerella Sharada took charge as the chairperson of Telangana State Women’s Commission here on Wednesday.



She assumed charge on the auspicious occasion of ‘Tholi Ekadasi’ festival. Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Women Welfare Minister Seethaka were also present on the occasion.

A GO released on July 12 to this effect stated that Sharada, who was a member of the Commission, has been elevated to the Chairperson’s post after her predecessor Sunitha Lakshma Reddy submitted her resignation.

Sunitha Lakshma Reddy assumed charge as the women’s commission chief on January 8, 2021, and her tenure normally would have continued till January 7, 2026. But she quit the post stating her resignation had been accepted by the government.