Nerella Incident Victims File Complaint Against BRS Ex-MP Santosh Rao

Karimnagar:After suspended BRS MLC K. Kavitha’s allegations linking party former MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar to an eight-year-old incident at Nerella, where cops allegedly assaulted Dalits for burning a sand lorry, the victims on Thursday filed a fresh police complaint by including his name, at the Thangallapally police station in Rajanna Sircilla district.

According to the complaint, the victims urged the police to file a case under the SC/ST Act against the accused police officials and Santosh Kumar.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Thanagallapally sub-inspector B. Upendar said that the villagers, who are involved in the Nerella incident, had filed a complaint requesting the police to register the fresh case including the name of Santosh Kumar. “We assured them that the case will be registered after obtaining legal advice, as the case is in the High Court.”

The controversy relates to police highhandedness against villagers in Nerella for burning down a sand-ladden lorry, after it mowed down several villagers in a short period of time. After this incident, the police detained eight Dalit men from the village for burning the lory and allegedly subjected them to physical assault.

After Kavitha accused Santosh Kumar of directing the assault against Dalit men, the victims filed a fresh complaint against Rajanna Sircilla district SP Vishwajit Kampati, CCS sub-inspector Ravinder and Santosh Kumar was listed as the prime suspect.