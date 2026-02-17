Nepalese Woman Held in Jabalpur for Burglaries in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:Police on Monday arrested Bhimla alias Sushmita, a Nepalese national accused of orchestrating a series of burglaries in Hyderabad, arranging disposal of stolen property and escape routes. She was apprehended by Task Force and Jubilee Hills police personnel at Jabalpur while attempting to flee to Nepal, and later produced in court.

According to police, her Nepalese Nagarikta card identifies her as Bhavi Sara Khandel. She allegedly masterminded the 2021 Saifabad burglary and the recent Jubilee Hills robbery in which jewellery worth ₹1.3 crore was stolen.



Investigators said Bhimla lived in a rented house at Nandinagar with her boyfriend Jeevan, while her two sons from an earlier marriage reside in Nepal. New arrivals from Nepal would reportedly contact Jeevan, who connected them to Bhimla. She negotiated with placement agencies to secure jobs for them as domestic helps in affluent households, where they studied routines and identified valuables.



The group allegedly procured sleeping tablets from Nepal to incapacitate inmates or fellow workers before committing thefts. In the Jubilee Hills case, three accused, including Ramesh Bahadur Chand, acted under Bhimla’s direction. After the crime, she shifted residence to Gachibowli, while two accomplices fled towards Nepal.



Police tracked the fleeing accused to the Rupedia border, where they were apprehended just before crossing into Nepal. Technical analysis and interrogation of Ramesh led police to Bhimla, who had booked a bus from Afzalgunj. A special team coordinated with the driver and arrested her at Jabalpur.



Officials said nearly 60 cases involving Nepal-origin offenders have been registered in Hyderabad over the past five years, of which 14 were planned by organised groups of domestic helps, including Bhimla.





