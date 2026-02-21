Neknampur Cheruvu Gets Facelift Under AMRUT 2.0

Hyderabad: Sewage diversion works at Neknampur Chinna Cheruvu and construction of a storm water drain on the Pandena vagu joining Neknampur Pedda Cheruvu are underway under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, with a budget of ₹99.50 crore.

The public health municipal engineering department is executing the project, titled Rejuvenation of Neknampur Cheruvu Water Body in Manikonda ULB. Cyberabad Municipal Corporation commissioner G. Srijana inspected the works on Saturday and also visited Chitrapuri Colony, directing officials to prepare proposals for road widening under the approved road development plan.

Officials noted that sewage from Manikonda and surrounding colonies continues to flow into the lakes, once hamlets on the city’s outskirts but now surrounded by gated communities.

The Pedda Cheruvu, sprawling across 99 acres and with a history of 400 years, was once a source of drinking water before rapid urbanisation led to pollution and encroachment.