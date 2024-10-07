Nehru Zoological Park Ranks Among Three Best Zoos in India

Hyderabad: The 61st Hyderabad Zoo formation day was celebrated at Nehru Zoological Park here on Sunday, with Dr Sunil S. Hiremath, director (FAC) zoo parks and curator, in attendance.

Capt. Raghuraman, managing trustee of Gland Pharmaceutical Limited in Bolaram, presented a cheque for Rs.25 lakh to Dr Hiremath for the construction of a 20,000-litre reverse osmosis water unit at the zoo. Last year, they had donated a road train to the facility.

Dr Hiremath said that the Nehru Zoo ranked among the top three in the country. He made specific mention of its success in breeding endangered species such as Asiatic lions, Royal Bengal tigers, white tigers and the one-horned rhinoceros. He also mentioned the introduction of modern technologies like online ticket booking, a mobile app, and active social media engagement.

He congratulated winners of various competitions, including drawing and sports, and recognized outstanding employees for their dedicated service. Dr Hiremath emphasised that the commitment of the zoo staff plays a crucial role in maintaining the health and well-being of the wildlife.