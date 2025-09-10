Nehru Zoo to Open at 11 a.m Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park will open to visitors at 11 a.m. instead of 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, September 11, in view of the Forest Martyrs’ Day celebrations.

The programme will begin at 8.30 a.m. at the Forest Martyrs’ Pylon in the zoo premises. Telangana Forest Minister Konda Surekha will attend as chief guest, while Telangana Forest Development Corporation chairman Podem Veeraiah will be the guest of honour. They will pay homage to the forest martyrs along with Principal Secretary (EFS&T) Ahmad Nadeem, IAS, PCCF (HoFF) Dr. C. Suvarna, IFS, PCCF (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden Sri Elusingh Meru, IFS, and other senior officials.

Zoo authorities have requested visitors to cooperate with the revised timings.