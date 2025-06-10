Nehru Zoo Park: Butterfly Park Welcomes Visitors Again

Hyderabad: The Butterfly Park at Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) has reopened to the public after a long closure for renovations. During this period, unhealthy plants were replaced with new ones to improve food sources for butterflies.

As part of the renovation, many old and unwanted plants, particularly the Subabul species, were removed. In their place, officials planted new host plants that are essential for butterflies to feed and lay eggs. These plants provide nectar for adult butterflies and leaves for larvae to thrive. “Planting the right kind of plants is important to increase the number of butterflies in the park,” said Dr Sunil S. Hiremath, director of NZP.

However, a sizeable area of about two to two-and-a-half acres in the lower section of the park remains vacant. “This is because planting in that area requires significant funding, estimated at around Rs 30 to Rs 35 lakh, which is currently not available. Development of this section is planned as a larger project for the future,” said a senior zoo official who preferred to remain unnamed.

The Butterfly Park currently hosts 17 varieties of plants including Blue Salvia, Hamelia patens, Lantana in four colours, Tecoma capensis, Jatropha and Allamanda, among others. It is home to about 36 species of butterflies such as Yellow Pansy, Lemon Pansy, Blue Pansy, Common Rose, Crimson Rose, Plain Tiger, Blue Tiger and more. The park includes both nectar and larval host plants to support butterflies through different seasons.

At present, the butterfly population remains low as the new plants are still growing. Officials expect the numbers to gradually rise as the vegetation matures and offers a more suitable habitat and food source for butterflies.