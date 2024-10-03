Nehru Zoo Organises Health Camp for Staff and Competitions for Students

HYDERABAD: The city’s popular Nehru Zoological Park celebrated the 70th World Wildlife Week under the theme “Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation.”



In a commendable effort to promote employee well-being, the zoo has partnered with Care Hospitals to host a two-day free health camp for its staff. Nearly 400 workers participated on the first day of the camp.

The zoo has lined up a series of events for its employees from October 2-8.

The health camp, which began on Wednesday, provides essential health services, including consultations with general doctors, heart specialists, dentists, and eye doctors. Staff can also undergo tests for ECG, blood pressure and sugar levels.

Expressing their appreciation, they shared their happiness with Deccan Chronicle, by stating, "We are glad that our workplace cares about our health."

Additionally, during the wildlife week, around 21 (mammals, birds, and reptiles) have been adopted by donors at the zoo for the period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

The celebrations also included drawing and painting competitions for students from various government and private schools, with 350 students participating in the event. This initiative not only encourages creativity among young minds but also raises awareness about wildlife conservation.

Overall, the events at Nehru Zoological Park reflect a strong commitment to both employee health and the importance of wildlife conservation.