Neglected Hanamkonda Cemetery Cries For Development

Warangal: The historic Hindu cemetery near the Padmakshi temple in Hanamkonda district remains in a neglected condition despite Rs 1 crore being sanctioned for its development in 2019.

Alleging administrative delays and inaction by successive governments and local leadership, Telangana Rajaka Nava Nirmana Sangham president Chikati Raju has filed a complaint seeking immediate intervention to protect the eight-acre government land and provide basic facilities for families performing last rites.

Following the complaint, officials of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), including assistant engineer Hari Kumar and work inspector Srinivasa Rao, inspected the site a few days ago. The inspection followed repeated representations to the district collector and the municipal commissioner regarding the stalled works.

Though funds were allocated in 2019, the development works have not begun, leaving the cemetery in a dilapidated condition and vulnerable to encroachments, according to the complainant.

"People arrive here in deep grief, only to face further distress due to the absence of basic facilities. It is disheartening that even temporary sheds and borewells have been arranged solely through the generosity of private donors," Raju told Deccan Chronicle.

He demanded that the government and local representatives immediately construct a compound wall for Survey Numbers 898, 908 and 909 to prevent illegal soil excavation and garbage dumping.

Caretaker Katikapari Kumar said the absence of basic infrastructure has particularly affected weaker sections who use the burial ground.

" Across this eight-acre site, it is largely the weaker sections of society who perform the last rites of their loved ones. It is deeply shameful that even the most basic facilities are absent here," Kumar said.

Residents also pointed to the lack of privacy screens near bathing areas for relatives performing rituals.

Similar concerns have been raised about burial and cremation grounds in several parts of the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts, where residents say facilities such as boundary walls, approach roads and water supply are missing.

Residents have called for comprehensive upgrades to cremation and burial grounds across the two regions, including the development of Vaikuntadhamam-style facilities.