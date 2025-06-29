Neglected Elephant Tree with Stories to Tell

It is said to be the largest baobab outside Africa, with a circumference of 85 feet, and an interior furnished room portion that is approximately 36 square feet. Oral legends say that it once used to house up to 40 people. As per popular culture, the tree was passed down by Arab traders to Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah, who made it a place of refuge.

“The elephant tree, which is 1.5 km from Golconda Fort, is shaped like an elephant. The royals used to store gold and valuables in this area to steer clear of enemies, as they would not understand what lies beneath it. It became a sort of safety net.”, said a local guide who requested anonymity.

Now fenced and barred, it has been locked away by the government for two decades. Security guards have been deployed in the perimeter, citing past instances of misconduct.

A larger population continues to remain unaware of the tree’s existence as a local tourist, Ramana suggests, “I have been living in Tolichowki for over eight years now, and I’ve never heard of the tree until now. My friends and I come to Golconda mostly to make reels and hang out.”

