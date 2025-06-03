NEET PG Med Gets Postponed After SC Order

Hyderabad:National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate (PG) medical students has been postponed until further notice. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) notified on Monday that following the Supreme Court order to hold the exam in one shift, it had decided to postpone the exam which was earlier scheduled for June 15.

"It is both a boon and a bane. Students who had been preparing for more than a year would be rattled. Those who just finished their internships will have more time to prepare. The exam is expected to be delayed for not more than two weeks," said Dr P. Shivaprasad who graduated from Osmania Medical College.



The board has decided to push the date further to arrange for more test centres and infrastructure for the exam to be held in one shift.



"I am not sure how long this delay could be, considering how unreliable the board has been in the past. Last year, NEET-PG was postponed just one day before it was to be held. I do not trust the board to be able to arrange for centres in two weeks. It might get dragged for another couple of months," said Dr Lahari Chindam, who finished her internship last year.



"It takes a massive toll on the mental health of students who have been preparing for long. My parents have been churning out money from their pockets for my hostel and coaching. NBEMS should take notes from AIIMS that conducts exams on set dates and does not falter in correction also," she added.

