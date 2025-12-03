NEET PG Counselling Delay Leaves Telangana Students In lurch

Hyderabad: NEET PG aspirants holding All India Quota (AIQ) ranks are facing uncertainty as Telangana has not yet started its state counselling process, even as the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to close the resignation window for Round 1 on December 3.

According to state officials, the final list of eligible candidates is expected on Wednesday morning after taking legal advice on the ongoing court cases where judgments have been delivered. However, Telangana’s delay has left hundreds of MBBS graduates unsure about their next steps.

Students said around 3,040 candidates are waiting to participate in Telangana’s counselling to secure seats in preferred colleges. “If a student in general medicine at Kakatiya Medical College wants to shift to NIMS or Osmania Medical College, they must resign and collect their original certificates. But with no clarity from the state, we are stranded,” a student explained.

While states including Andhra Pradesh have already begun counselling and are confident of quick completion, Telangana students say they are nowhere in the process and fear losing out on seats they worked hard for.

Two aspirants with ranks 1335 and 1600, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said they are unable to make decisions due to the state's delay, which they attribute to ongoing court cases on local status and recent allegations of irregularities at KNRUHS, including the Vice-Chancellor’s resignation.

Students added that the initial seat matrix, which shows specialty-wise vacancies — including 19 in departments such as General Medicine and Gynecology — has also not been released, worsening the confusion.

KNRUHS Registrar Dr Nagarjuna Reddy said, “There are two court cases, and we have received the judgments. Accordingly, the final eligible candidates’ list will be released tomorrow in the first session.”

Students are urging authorities to expedite the process to avoid loss of opportunities for both state and All India Quota candidates.