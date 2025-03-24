Need based traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Iftar in LB Stadium

Hyderabad: In view of the Iftar dinner hosted by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at LB Stadium on Tuesday, the following traffic restrictions are likely to be implemented from 4 pm to 8 pm by Hyderabad police.

The traffic will be either stopped or diverted at the following places or routes on a need basis.

Traffic coming from AR petrol pump junction towards BJR statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at A.R. petrol pump towards Nampally. Vehicles coming from Basheerbagh towards A.R. petrol pump via the BJR statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at BJR Statue towards, SBH, Abids- Nampally station road.

Traffic coming from Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will not be allowed and will be diverted at Sujatha School junction towards Nampally. Junctions at Panjagutta, VV Statue, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa), Nirankari, Old Saifabad police station, Lakdi-ka-pool, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad traffic police junction, Basheerbagh, BJR statue circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. petrol pump, Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda must be avoided between 4 pm and 8 pm.

The RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards the BJR statue should avoid L.B. Stadium main gate in front of Khan Lateef Khan building and take diversion at A.R. petrol bunk towards Nampally. Commuters are appealed to follow traffic updates on our social media platform @ facebook.com/HYDTP and @ HYDTP (X handle).

In case of any emergency in travel, the people can call Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline 9010203626 for travel assistance. The police urged citizens to make note of the diversions and take alternate routes to reach destinations