Nearly 15,000 Cases Booked in Hyderabad Over Improper Use of Mirrors

Hyderabad: Driving without mirrors is one of the major causes of mishaps in Hyderabad, according to data released by the city police.

Between January and October 2025, a total of 14,739 motorists were booked across the Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates for driving without rear-view mirrors or for failing to use them properly. Of these, 6,298 cases were registered under the Rachakonda limits, while the remaining were booked in the Hyderabad commissionerate.

According to experts, the absence or improper use of mirrors reduces a rider’s ability to gauge vehicle movement from behind, often leading to collisions on busy roads.

“Most of these riders either remove mirrors after purchasing the vehicle or fold them inward, assuming it gives their bikes a sleeker look. What they fail to realise is that doing so only increases their blind spots and poses a serious safety risk,” said a senior traffic officer.

Officials noted that vehicles without mirrors are often involved in side-swipe accidents. A side-swipe occurs when two vehicles brush against each other while moving in the same or opposite directions. Such incidents are common on narrow roads, flyovers, and during overtaking — especially when riders make sudden lane changes without checking for vehicles approaching from the rear.

Traffic officials emphasised that while helmet and drunk-driving violations receive regular attention, mirror-related checks are often overlooked by motorists. “Rear-view mirrors are as essential as helmets. They are a rider’s second pair of eyes. Many underestimate their importance until an accident happens, but it is vital to ride with mirrors,” the officer added.

Anish C., a two-wheeler rider, said, “I initially thought my bike looked better without mirrors, but my ability to notice vehicles approaching from behind became difficult. I then realised mirrors are important. After reinstalling them, riding became much easier — and even in cars, properly adjusted mirrors make driving far more confident.”

Traffic police have also advised vehicle dealers to sensitise new buyers about mirror usage during delivery. “A simple mirror can save a life,” the officer said, stressing that road safety begins with small, responsible actions by every rider.