NDSA slams AP for putting Srisailam dam at risk, orders immediate repairs

HYDERABAD: The Srisailam damNational Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on Thursday pulled up Andhra Pradesh over neglecting safety of the Srisailam dam, and ordered it to complete repairs to the huge void, 143 feet deep, in the dam's plunge pool area before the end of May.

During a video conference with AP and Telangana irrigation department officials, as well from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), the NDSA made it clear the responsibility for maintenance, and safety of the Srisailam dam rested with Andhra Pradesh. The dam’s safety was under threat from the neglect of the plunge pool and if repairs are not taken up immediately and completed soon, it could pose a danger to the dam itself, the NDSA made it clear during the video conference.

NDSA chairman Anil Jain sought to know from AP why it did not take any steps despite the authority, a year ago, giving it a report on the threat to the dam because of the 143-foot-deep hole in the plunge pool area. When AP’s engineer in chief (ENC) Venkateswarulu responded that after the NDSA gave its report, AP had asked the Central Water and Power Research Station, Pune for a report on the next course of action, the NDSA chairman wanted to know who ‘owns’ the Srisailam dam. Venkateswarulu replied that there was no clarity on the issue, following which Jain asked if AP was maintaining the dam. This being the case, AP should know that whoever maintains the dam is the owner, and it is for AP to take up immediate repairs, fill the hole and ensure the dam’s safety, Jain said.

The NDSA chairman also made it clear that the chief engineers in-charge of the Srisailam dam and Nagarjunasagar dam are their ‘owners’ and would be fully held responsible for the structures and all aspects related to them. If the officials failed in their duty, they would face strict action, Jain warned.

Telangana’s ENC Anil Kumar requested that NDSA direct AP to fill the void with cement concrete tetrapods. He also said AP must conduct a dam break analysis and geological studies for the Srisailam dam.

Anil Kumar said ever since the 2009 heavy floods in Krishna when the river received 24 lakh cusecs of water, the Srisailam dam’s pressure releasing cells have stopped working, and that the drainage channels in the dam’s gallery have been blocked.

He informed the NDSA that the equipment to monitor seismicity at the dam, and any tremors has not been functioning and that AP appeared to be not bothered about these aspects.

To a proposal from AP’s ENC that as per the gazette, Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar dams be handed over to the KRMB, Jain responded saying that this aspect was being heard in the Supreme Court, and distribution of Krishna water between the two states was being heard by the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal. This being the case, AP’s request could not be entertained, Anil Jain said.

The meeting was also attended by Telangana State Dam Safety Organisation chief engineer (CE) Pramila, Central Designs Organisation’s CE Mohan Kumar, Godavari Basin deputy director Subramanya Prasad, and from AP, CE for Srisailam dam Kabeer Basha.