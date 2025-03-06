NDSA meeting on Srisailam dam safety today

Hyderabad: The National Dam Safety Authority has stepped in over issues relating to safety at the Srisailam dam, particularly its plunge pool area which has been a cause for major safety concerns for some years now.

The NDSA called for a meeting on Thursday between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with officials from the Central Water Commission, and Krishna River Management Board to discuss rehabilitation issues of the plunge pool of Srisailam dam.

The NDSA has also asked the chief engineer, projects, Kurnool from Andhra Pradesh to present a powerpoint presentation on the subject.

It may be recalled that Telangana has multiple times raised the issue of safety of the Srisailam dam with concerns that the severe erosion of the plunge pool may have become a cause of concern for the safety of the dam itself. Telangana took the issue to the notice of the NDSA in the third week of February seeking urgent intervention on the matter.