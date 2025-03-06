 Top
NDSA meeting on Srisailam dam safety today

Telangana
Balu Pulipaka
6 March 2025 1:21 AM IST

Telangana has multiple times raised the issue of safety of the Srisailam dam with concerns that the severe erosion of the plunge pool may have become a cause of concern for the safety of the dam itself

Srisailam Dam. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The National Dam Safety Authority has stepped in over issues relating to safety at the Srisailam dam, particularly its plunge pool area which has been a cause for major safety concerns for some years now.

The NDSA called for a meeting on Thursday between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with officials from the Central Water Commission, and Krishna River Management Board to discuss rehabilitation issues of the plunge pool of Srisailam dam.

The NDSA has also asked the chief engineer, projects, Kurnool from Andhra Pradesh to present a powerpoint presentation on the subject.

It may be recalled that Telangana has multiple times raised the issue of safety of the Srisailam dam with concerns that the severe erosion of the plunge pool may have become a cause of concern for the safety of the dam itself. Telangana took the issue to the notice of the NDSA in the third week of February seeking urgent intervention on the matter.

About the AuthorBalu Pulipaka
Balu Pulipaka is a journalist with over three decades of experience, and currently serves as the Political Editor at Deccan Chronicle. He has reported extensively on local, national, and international issues, earned a reputation for insightful reporting and in-depth analysis. Specializing in politics, environmental affairs, climate change, and irrigation projects, Balu's expertise lies in crafting compelling narratives that illuminate the intersection of policy and its impact on society.

