 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

NDPL Liquor Seizure in Secunderabad

Telangana
20 Jan 2026 10:40 AM IST

An auto trolley used for transport was seized, one person arrested, and cases booked against two others.

NDPL Liquor Seizure in Secunderabad
x
Officials seized NDPL liquor in Secunderabad.
Hyderabad: Excise officials on Tuesday seized 262 NDPL (Non-Duty Paid Liquor) liquor bottles worth ₹8.15 lakh during a raid at a private function in the Secunderabad Excise Station limits.
An auto trolley used for transport was seized, one person arrested, and cases booked against two others.
Authorities reiterated that only Telangana liquor is permitted at licensed events, and warned of strict action against NDPL liquor misuse.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
secunderabad NDPL liquor 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X