NDPL Liquor Seizure in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Excise officials on Tuesday seized 262 NDPL (Non-Duty Paid Liquor) liquor bottles worth ₹8.15 lakh during a raid at a private function in the Secunderabad Excise Station limits.

An auto trolley used for transport was seized, one person arrested, and cases booked against two others.

Authorities reiterated that only Telangana liquor is permitted at licensed events, and warned of strict action against NDPL liquor misuse.