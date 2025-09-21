NDPL from Goa Denting Liquor Revenue in Telangana: Officials

Hyderabad: The investigators of Telangana Prohibition and Excise department, probing Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) cases, found that 90 per cent of the liquor was brought to the city from Goa by flight, while the remaining from Delhi and Haryana. This is keeping officials on the edge.

As NDPL has become a cause of concern for department denting liquor revenue to the State government, the department has launched a crackdown on it resulting in seizure of over as many as 1,258 bottles worth Rs.69 lakh in the last four days, officials said.

These bottles were seized during a special drive launched from September 17 to 20. During the drive, the excise department found that 90 per cent of the NDPL was brought to the city from Goa and the remaining 10 per cent from Delhi and Haryana.

As liquor shops were opened at Goa airport, those from the city are buying at least a dozen bottles, mostly whisky and wine, and bringing them to the city during the return journey because of less cost. “We are seizing these bottles during checks conducted near Pahadisherif outside the airport,” an official said.

“As we are not allowed to conduct checking within the vicinity of the airport, we are checking vehicles at Pahadisherif,” he explained. He further stated that liquor that was manufactured in a particular State should not be sold in another States, as per norms.

Yet, several people were found to be bringing NDPL to the city in violation of norms. “We are registering cases against those bringing NDPL to the city under various provisions of the Excise Act and initiating necessary action,” he said.

When contacted, Ranga Reddy district Assistant Excise Superintendent (Enforcement) J Jeeva Kiran told Deccan Chronicle on Sunday that plans have been drawn up to intensify checking to crack the whip on those bringing NDPL to the city. Another official said most people were bringing NDPL to Hyderabad in view of Dasara festival.