NCW Takes Cognizance of Alleged Sexual Assault at Medaram Jathara

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of reports circulating in the media and on social media platforms regarding an alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl during the recent Sammakka Saralamma Jatara festival at Medaram in Mulugu district.

Some media reports have further alleged that the incident involved a case of gang rape purportedly committed by five youths from Chhattisgarh, according to a statement.

Taking serious note of the matter, Vijaya Rahatkar, NCW Chairperson, has constituted an inquiry committee to inquire into the alleged incident. The committee shall be chaired by Delina Khongdup, Member, NCW. Kanchan Khattar, Senior Coordinator, NCW, shall serve as a Member of the Committee.

The committee may also be assisted by an advocate nominated by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Mulugu, Telangana. The inquiry proceedings shall commence on February 5.

The Committee has been mandated to examine the circumstances leading to the alleged incident, assess the action taken by the concerned authorities, interact with relevant officials and persons to ascertain facts, and recommend remedial measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents. The Committee will submit its recommendations to the Commission for appropriate action.

The National Commission for Women reiterates its unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights, dignity, and safety of women and minor girls and will closely monitor the matter based on the findings of the Inquiry Committee.