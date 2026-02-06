NCW Rules Out Gangrape at Medaram, Says It Was Rumour

Adilabad: Members of the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday inspected Medaram in Mulugu district following reports of an alleged gangrape during the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara.

After a preliminary inquiry, NCW members said no such incident had taken place at Medaram and described the reports as a rumour, adding that they were awaiting a detailed police report.

The Commission said it took cognisance of news and social media reports circulating about the alleged incident and conducted a field inspection. The inquiry team comprised NCW member Delina Khondup and senior coordinator Kanchan Khattar, accompanied by local child development project officer Malleeshwari.

The NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar had constituted a committee to inquire into the matter. A committee member told the media that they met the superintendent of police, the district collector and officials of other departments, who informed them that no gangrape had occurred at Medaram. Officials said the rumour originated from a YouTuber who shared the claim without verifying facts. The YouTuber later issued an apology video acknowledging the lapse, the committee said.

During their visit, the NCW members also offered puja at the Medaram gaddelu and offered jaggery to the presiding goddesses