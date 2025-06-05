NCSC Issues Notice To Kothagudem Collector, SP; Seeks Action Taken Report On Encroachment Complaint

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued separate notices to Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Jitesh V Patil and district Superintendent of Police (SP) B Rohit Raju to submit an action taken report on a land related complaint of Manda Pradeep in Karukonda village of Laxmidevipally mandal in 20 days.

In the notice, the NCSC Director Dr. G Sunil Kumar Babu said the Commission received a petition from Pradeep on May 26, 2025 and accordingly decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India.

He urged to submit facts and information on the action taken on allegations within 20 days of receipt of the notice either by post or in person or by any other means of communication.

In case it does not receive reply from them within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of civil courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission, Babu said.

In a circular addressed to the SP, Patil said that NCSC issued the notice stating Manda Pradeep has filed a petition informing that he was having ancestral agriculture land in Survey Number 440/AA to an extent of three acres and 19 guntas at Karukonda village.

Some persons encroached Pradeep’s land and harassed him and his family members. The petitioner filed a complaint with RDO and Tahsildar. But officials concerned did not solve the issue. The notice further stated that encroachers were using abusive language and manhandling Pradeep.

Pradeep requested to take appropriate action as per law against encroachers and render justice to him. In view of the receipt of notice, Patil asked the SP to submit a detailed report on the complaint within a week for onward submission to the NCSC.