NCPCR Issues Notice to Hyderabad School Over TC Controversy

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued notice to Sri Vidhya Vihar School at NTPC crossroads, Annojiguda, after it school allegedly issued transfer certificates (TC) to students in retaliation against their parents' protests over irregularities in the institution.

The case came to light following a complaint lodged by D. Srikanth, whose four-and-a-half year old daughter was issued a TC. According to the complaint, the school had been levying exorbitant fees, mandating purchases of books, uniforms, and stationery from the school, and operating an unauthorised hostel.



The school was demanding Rs 6,000 annually for nursery to Class 2 and Rs 10,000 for higher classes. An additional mandatory activity fee was also imposed.



"When we questioned the activity fee, the school management threatened to expel our children," said Srikanth. His concerns were seconded by other parents who faced similar threats.



The school’s admission process also raised red flags, with allegations of a Rs 5,000 caution deposit and Rs 10,000 admission fee being directed to personal accounts of school employees, without proper receipts.

The school is accused of operating a residential hostel without the necessary permissions and failing to comply with the NCPCR guidelines.

The school was accused of not complying with the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which mandates reserving 25 per cent of seats for underprivileged students free.



Srikanth, along with other parents and Know Your Rights Society, an NGO, approached the Central Board of Secondary Education, urging an investigation into the allegations and demanding action against the school’s management. The complaint highlighted the issuance of TCs to five students.



"We hope this investigation will bring much-needed relief and justice," said Srikhande Umesh Kumar, President of the Know Your Rights Society.

