NCC Hyderabad Cadets Lead Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

Hyderabad: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs organised the mass cleanliness drive programme under Swachhata Hi Seva Jan Andolan to achieve the objective of a clean India.

This Abhiyan is being observed from September 14 to Oct 2 and aims to create greater awareness about the importance of cleanliness and environmental stewardship.

The cadets of NCC Hyderabad enthusiastically participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan, conducting cleanliness drives across Secunderabad and Hyderabad. As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, thousands of cadets united to promote cleanliness and sanitation in public spaces, focusing on iconic areas such as lakes, parks, bus stations, and marketplaces, to foster a cleaner and healthier environment.

The campaign focused on promoting cleanliness awareness, encouraging the community to maintain hygiene and dispose of waste responsibly. Cadets also engaged in public outreach by distributing pamphlets, raising awareness about the importance of cleanliness, and setting up waste segregation stations.

Cadets actively participated in the Abhiyan, spreading awareness among citizens through various activities such as poster making, street plays, slogan writing, and distributing pamphlets at markets and traffic signals. The people of Hyderabad commendably appreciated the cadets' zeal and dedication, which went beyond the call of duty, as they educated the masses on the importance of cleanliness.

Colonel Anil, Group Commander of NCC Group Hyderabad, commended the cadets for their dedication and hard work. “Our cadets have shown remarkable commitment towards making our cities cleaner and healthier. Their efforts will surely inspire others to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness and contribute to the Swachh Bharat Mission,” said Col Anil.

The campaign not only focused on cleaning up public spaces but also aimed at instilling a sense of civic responsibility among the youth and residents. Several NCC officers, Associate NCC Officers, School Teachers and local dignitaries participated in the drive, further boosting morale.

Residents expressed their appreciation for the cadets' proactive approach to making Hyderabad and Secunderabad cleaner and greener. This initiative is part of NCC Group Hyderabad’s continuous efforts to contribute to community welfare and national development. The cadets will continue to lead similar campaigns in the future, reinforcing their commitment to environmental sustainability and public health.