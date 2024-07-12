NCC Group Hyderabad felicitates 51 cadets for winning Inter Group Competition

Hyderabad: The NCC Group Hyderabad felicitated 51 cadets, who clinched victory at the inter group competition of the Thal Sainik Camp, organised by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC Directorate.



The prestigious event was held at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh wherein all the nine group teams of NCC Directorate Andhra Pradesh and Telangana participated. The felicitation ceremony, held at the NCC group headquarters, was presided over by Colonel Anil, Group Commander of Hyderabad Group.

The cadets showcased exceptional skill, discipline, and dedication throughout the competition, distinguishing themselves in demanding events that pushed their physical limits, mental toughness, and leadership abilities to the forefront. Their remarkable performance brought laurels to the Hyderabad Group and exemplified the core values and training imparted by the NCC.

In his address, Colonel Anil lauded the cadets for their exceptional accomplishments, stressing the vital role of perseverance and teamwork in achieving success. “Your success is a testament to your unwavering dedication, unrelenting hard work, and the rigorous training imparted by your instructors. You have established a lofty benchmark for future cadets to aspire to, and I urge you to continue striving for excellence in all your endeavours,” he added, inspiring the cadets to strive for even greater heights.

Col Anil specially commended Lance Corporal Abhishek, Cadet Meghana, Cadet Archit Yadav and Cadet Sai Kumar for winning Gold Medals and Corporal Tanushma and Cadet Syed Wasif for winning bronze medals. A total of 33 cadets of Hyderabad Group have been selected for further Directorate level Pre Thal Sainik Camps who will prepare for All India Thal Sainik Camp, New Delhi scheduled to be held from September 2 to 13, 2024.

The inter group competition of the Thal Sainik Camp is a highly anticipated annual event that brings together the best NCC cadets from different groups within the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate. The competition includes a series of events such as obstacle courses, shooting, map reading, fieldcraft, health and hygiene and physical fitness tests, all designed to evaluate the cadets' tactical proficiency and overall competence.

The cadets' victory at this prestigious event is a proud moment for NCC Group Hyderabad, reflecting the spirit and dedication of its members. The felicitation ceremony concluded with a pledge by the cadets to uphold the values of the NCC and continue their pursuit of excellence in serving the nation.