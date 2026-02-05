NCC Directorate AP & TG Felicitates Cadets Who Represented at Republic Day Camp

Hyderabad: NCC Directorate Andhra Pradesh and Telangana cadets won two golds and five other medals in the Remount and Veterinary Corps competitions, at Republic Day Camp (RDC) at New Delhi. The cadets won two silver and three bronze medals and the directorate also secured the Best Rider Runner-Up Trophy.

The cadets were also awarded four Director-General NCC Commendation Cards and seven NCC Medallions for performance, discipline, and commitment during the camp. They were felicitated at an event here on Thursday upon their return from the Capital.

Air Commodore Narsingh Sailani, Deputy Director-General, NCC Directorate, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, congratulated the cadets and appreciated their efforts, perseverance, and dedication.

As a mark of appreciation, the directorate presented appreciation gifts to all participating cadets and honoured the medal winners for their achievements.