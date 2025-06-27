NCC Chief Advocates For Tech Upgrade

Hyderabad: As demand for National Cadet Corps (NCC) grows in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the force is preparing to go beyond parades, with plans to scale enrolment, integrate drone tech into training and push for higher gender parity.

During a two-day visit to the NCC Directorate in Secunderabad, Director General Lt Gen. Gurbirpal Singh reviewed the cadet performance and interacted with students and staff from the 1 (T) Girls Battalion. A spirited Guard of Honour welcomed the officer, who later felicitated cadets and instructors.

Briefings covered training standards, online enrolment and logistical bottlenecks, as well as upcoming events like the Thal, Vayu and Nau Sainik Camps.

Addressing media, the DG said, “We’re seeing massive interest from schools and colleges. Our target is to take NCC to three lakh more youth across India.”

He spoke about new measures like dress allowances, cadet tech exposure and using drones in field training. Cadets were encouraged to pursue armed forces roles or become disciplined civil leaders. “Dream big, stay rooted and lead with unity,” Singh added.