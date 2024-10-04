NCC cadets shine at the CM's Sports Cup inaugural event

The Chief Minister's Sports Cup inaugural event 2024 was held at LB stadium on 03 Oct 24 and was attended by dignitaries from politics, bureaucracy, and military as well as approximately five thousand other audiences. Distinguished military officers from NCC including Air Cmde VM Reddy, DDG, Col Sameer Sharma, Director, Col Sachin Nimbalkar, KC, Col Anil, Col Venkatesh, Lt Col Sarath and Maj Ankit renowned for their exemplary service and leadership in the armed forces attended the event and inspired the youth. Approximately 150 cadets from NCC also attended the event and stole the limelight with stellar performances. The CM was welcomed and escorted to the podium by the NCC cadet band which performed mesmerizingly and captivated the audience.



The band's performance was exceptional, blending precision with elegance. Their rhythmic coordination and disciplined execution added a ceremonial grandeur, enhancing the event's significance and leaving a lasting impression.

The group song "Ek Surili Aasha he" was melodiously sung by a group of 17 NCC cadets which got the entire stadium on its feet and the entire audience joined in and applauded the performance. The group dance performed next was even better. The performers displayed incredible grace and passion leaving the audience mesmerized with their Kuchipudi performance on Krishna Leela. The artistry of the group song and group dance brought vibrance and unity to the event making it a memorable celebration of talent and cultural celebration.

The Chief Minister expressed deep admiration for the cadets' outstanding all-India performance in the AITSC 2024, commending their dedication, discipline, and competitive spirit. Recognizing their excellence in various fields, the Chief Minister praised their commitment to upholding the nation's values and setting a high standard for others. The presentation of the award by the CM to Air Cmde VM Reddy, DDG, Col Sameer Sharma, Dir, and the NCC cadets part of AITSC 2024 was a proud moment, with the Chief Minister congratulating the DDG and the NCC cadets, reinforcing the importance of NCC in making of future leaders of the country. The event highlighted the government's unwavering support for the nation's youth.

The Chief Minister's speech highlighted the tremendous opportunities available to young cadets, not only in terms of professional growth but also in fostering leadership, discipline, and patriotism. He also motivated the young citizens in the audience to be part of NCC and even harped upon its benefits in personal as well as professional lives.

Air Cmde VM Reddy, DDG, NCC Dte, AP & T also interacted with Nikhat Zareen (The Boxing Champ) and motivated the dynamic lady and many other young boys and girls in the crowd to do well in sports.

Overall, the event instilled a sense of duty and pride among cadets, fostering a greater interest in serving the country. It was a commendable effort towards building a stronger, more disciplined, and patriotic future generation.