NCC Cadets from Hyderabad Group Excel in Parasailing Training

Hyderabad: In a remarkable display of courage and determination, NCC cadets from the NCC Group Hyderabad undergo intensive parasailing training at Parade Ground, Secunderabad.



The training aims to develop leadership skills, teamwork and physical fitness, all while challenging the cadets to conquer their fears and test their limits. The training is being organised in association with the Army Adventure Wing Parasailing Node of the Army Ordnance Corps Centre, Secunderabad.

This training is part of the NCC’s broader effort to expose young cadets to adventurous and outdoor activities, and was a huge success. Under the expert guidance of certified trainers, the cadets learned the basics of parasailing, including safety protocols, equipment handling and aerial navigation.

The experience allowed the cadets to soar high in the sky, enjoying breathtaking views while building their confidence and resilience.

Lieutenant Colonel Rakesh of 5Telangana Battalion lauded the cadets for their exemplary discipline and enthusiasm throughout the training. “Parasailing is an activity that not only tests one’s physical endurance but also builds mental fortitude. Our cadets have proven their ability to face challenges head-on, a quality that is essential in both their personal and professional lives,” he said.

The cadets, drawn from various educational institutions across Hyderabad, took part with enthusiasm and determination. Their successful completion of the parasailing training marks yet another achievement for the NCC Group Hyderabad, which consistently encourages its cadets to engage in adventurous activities aimed at fostering self-reliance and leadership.

The parasailing training is part of the NCC’s annual adventure training programme, which includes activities like mountaineering, trekking, and white-water rafting. These programmes aim to instil a sense of adventure, self-reliance and leadership in young individuals, ensuring they are well-prepared to serve their country and society in the future.

These programmes aim to prepare cadets not just for military service but also for leadership roles in civilian life, embodying the NCC’s motto of “Unity and Discipline.”

Col Anil, Group Commander, NCC Group Hyderabad expressed his pride in the cadets' performance. “These young cadets have demonstrated extraordinary courage and discipline. Parasailing is an adventure activity and a platform to develop essential life skills such as leadership, decision-making and overcoming fear. The NCC continues to offer such opportunities to help our cadets in their overall development and growth,” he said.