NCB secures freezing order of illegally acquired properties in drugs case; 2 held in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has achieved significant success in securing the confirmation of a freezing order for illegally acquired properties worth Rs.42 lakh. Two persons from Telangana were arrested in the case.

The NCB seized 25 kg of Alprazolam from an accused, who had sourced the contraband from Pune in Maharashtra. In a follow-up operation, the NCB investigations busted two clandestine Alprazolam labs, leading to the arrest of two key recipients in Telangana. The illegally manufactured Alprazolam was revealed to be for sale in Maharashtra and Telangana.

In a follow up action aimed at dismantling the drug network financial investigation was conducted which resulted in freezing of illegally acquired movable assets worth Rs.42.25 lakh in eight bank accounts.

This action has been confirmed by competent authority (SAFEMA). The freezing order exemplifies NCB's commitment to ensure that drug traffickers do not benefit from illegally acquired properties. In its fight against drug trafficking, the NCB seeks support of the citizens.

Any person can share information relating to sale, transport and trade of narcotics by calling on MANAS, which is National Narcotics Helpline Toll Free Number-1933.