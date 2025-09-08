Naxalite Involved in Murder, Attacks on Security Forces Held by Gadchiroli Police from Hyderabad

Gadchiroli: A Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head was held from Hyderabad in Telangana by Maharashtra's Gadchiroli police, an official said on Monday.

Shankar alias Arun Miccha (25), a resident of neighbouring Chhattisgarh, was held on September 4 in a secret operation by a C-60 commando unit under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, a press release said.

He was involved in four encounters involving security forces and one murder, it added. "During interrogation, it came to the fore that he was involved in the killing of a villager in Mouza Kapevancha in November 2023. He had left the outlawed movement's Permilli Dalam last year and returned home due to fear of intense police action on Naxalites. He worked at his farm for seven to eight months before shifting to Hyderabad," the release said. The statement said 108 Naxalites have been arrested by Gadchiroli police since January 2022.



