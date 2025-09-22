Navratri Mahotsavam Begins at Bhadrakali Temple

Warangal: The annual Sharan Navratri Mahotsavam began with religious fervour at the historic Sri Bhadrakali Devi Temple in Hanamkonda on Monday.

The ceremonies started at 4 am with daily rituals, followed by a special Utsav Anugna Prarthana performed by priests to seek the goddess’s permission to begin the festivities.

After the invocation, priests conducted Ganapati Puja and other preliminary rites, followed by a two-hour-long Purnabhishekam, a sacred bath for the deity using Panchamrutham, medicinal liquids, aromatic spices, and herbal concoctions.

The festival was formally inaugurated by Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy and MP Kadiyam Kavya. Temple chairman Dr B. Shivasubrahmanyam and the trust board members welcomed them with Poornakumbham.

On the first day, Bheri Puja was performed, followed by the ceremonial hoisting of the festival flag. The goddess was adorned as Balatripura Sundari and taken in procession, on the Vrishabha Vahana in the morning and the Mruga Vahana in the evening.

Temple chief priest Bhadrakali Sheshu said worshipping the goddess in the form of Balatripura Sundari awakens the Kundalini Shakti, which removes negative forces and leads to spiritual fulfilment.

A series of special yagams will be performed during the Navratri Mahotsavam, including Manayusukta Sahasravarathana Maruthi Yagam, Shatachandi Yagam, Maharudra Yagam, Ganesha Yagam, Surshana Yagam, Soura Yagam, Mahalakshmi Yagam, Dashamahavidya Yagam, Durga Yagam, and Saraswati Yagam.