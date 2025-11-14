Who Won Jubilee Hills Bypolls

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills Congress leader V. Naveen Yadav has built his political journey by treating every defeat as a stepping stone. His career reflects repeated attempts across divisions and constituencies, gradually shaping his presence in Hyderabad politics.

Naveen Yadav first contested the Yousufguda division in 2009 as an MIM candidate for the corporator post but lost to TDP candidate Murali Goud. In 2014, he contested the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency on an AIMIM ticket, securing 41,656 votes (25.19%) and finishing second.

He again faced defeat in 2015 when he contested from the Rahmathnagar division as an MIM candidate. In 2018, Naveen entered the fray as an independent candidate from Jubilee Hills and secured 18,817 votes.

On November 15, 2023, he joined the Congress party in the presence of then TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, marking a new chapter in his political career.

Profile: Vallala Naveen Yadav

Father’s Name: V. Chinna Srisailam Yadav

Date of Birth: 17-11-1983 (Age: 42)

Wife: Varsha Yadav

Son: Anshi Yadav

Education: B.Arch (Architecture)

Profession: Architect, Real Estate Business

Native Place: Yousufguda, Hyderabad

Naveen Yadav founded the Nava Yuva Foundation and has been actively conducting several community service initiatives in the constituency.